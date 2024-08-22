Governor Josh Shapiro had choice words for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after some comments which he considered hateful and divisive.

The Pennsylvania governor took the stage Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago to share a theme of freedom to the cheering crowd. Trump then activated his social media fingers, calling Shapiro a "highly overrated Jewish Governor."

"Are you ready to protect our rights?! Are you ready to secure our freedoms?! And are you ready to defend our democracy?! And are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?! America, let's get to work," Shapiro said.

The controversial former POTUS took to his app TruthSocial to voice his opinion on a speech made by the governor while promoting Kamala Harris for president. He considered the speech "poorly delivered" and accused him and Harris of being "comrades"

"The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel and will do nothing but make its journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping in the end that it will fail," Trump, 81, stated.

Trump concluded: "Shapiro has done nothing for Israel, and never will. Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less. Israel is in BIG trouble!" The politician didn't take the comments lightly, claiming the 78-year-old pushes divisive rhetoric and is "obsessed" with him. He also accused Trump of "antisemitic tropes."

"I mean first off, I think it's clear over the last few weeks, Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to spew hate and division in our politics. He's someone who has routinely peddled antisemitic tropes like this," Shapiro told 'NBC.'

"I think you all heard me talk last night at the DNC, the exact polar opposite of what Donald Trump is talking about. I'm talking about real freedom... Bringing people together. Accepting folks no matter what they look like, where they come from, who they love, who they pray to and saying: 'This is a place for you,' " the governor stated.

"I think Donald Trump has a long history of spewing antisemitic tropes, racist tropes," Shapiro said, per the news outlet. "He attacks other people for who they are, what they look like, what they believe in."

He added: "That is not the way any American should act, let alone someone who wants to be the leader of this country."