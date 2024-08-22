It appears Beyonce´ isn't handing anything out for free when it comes to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

According to a source close to Queen Bey, a cease-and-desist notice was sent over to Trump's campaign after he used her track "Freedom" (2016) in a social media clip.

The source told 'Rolling Stone' that the legal threat came after the 45th president used the 'Lemonade' album track in a video of him getting off an airplane along with a caption: "Touchdown in Michigan !! @realDonaldTrump." It appears the tweet has been removed as of Thursday morning.

In July, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris received permission from the Houston, Texas, native to use the same song during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters, according to 'CNN.'

Although Beyoncé has not publicly endorsed any candidate, Harris, 59, told 'CNN' that her team got approval from the singer's representatives just hours before she walked out to the song, according to sources.

Despite the "Texas Hold 'Em" star's lack of verbal endorsement, her mother Tina Knowles — known as Ms. Tina — endorsed Harris shortly after Joe Biden announced that he would drop out of the 2024 race against Trump.

"New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Putting personal Ego, power, and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader," Ms. Tina, 70, began in her celebratory caption posted July 21.

She continued: "Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go [heart emoji] #kamala2024."

The album cut was also put to use during the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which kicked off earlier this week in Chicago. Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright narrated over the track.

"What kind of America do we want? One where we're divided, angry, depressed? C'mon! We're Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more," Wright, 58, stated per 'The Daily Mail.'

Beyoncé recently launched a new whisky called SirDavis — which she affectionately created with inspiration to her late great-grandfather Davis Hogue.

Per 'The Palm Beach Post,' Harris and Trump's first debate is scheduled for September 10 at 9 p.m. in Philadelphia, hosted by 'ABC News.'