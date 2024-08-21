Michelle Obama gave a spicy rebuttal for Donald Trump's recent comment regarding "Black jobs" Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

'MSNBC' deemed his comment "a lowlight in his fact-free debate" when he dropped the controversial statement during a highly-anticipated presidential debate against Democratic President Joe Biden in June.

The comment — which initially went viral, sweeping across social media — came as a response to a question involving Black voters feeling left behind regarding jobs in the economy. Some citizens felt the remark was a strategy to pit Black voters against the immigrant community.

Viewers were left asking, "What is a Black job?"

“You want to make a play to Black folks, you can’t even show up at a barber shop.” @MichaelSteele has some strong words for Donald Trump following his “Black jobs” comment at the debate. pic.twitter.com/BJnovXfxDi — The Weekend on MSNBC (@TheWeekendMSNBC) June 29, 2024

Donald Trump claimed, "The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he's allowed to come in through the border. They're taking Black jobs now — and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people."

He added how "They're taking Black jobs, and they're taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven't seen it yet, but you're gonna see something that's going to be the worst in our history."

The former FLOTUS Michelle Obama didn't take the comment lightly, taking a moment to clap back during her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago — hinting at the irony that he himself could potentially be taking a "Black job" should presidential nominee Kamala Harris, 59, take office.

"Who's gonna tell him?" Obama, 60, asked the energized crowd below. "Who's gonna tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?"

The crowd was seen going wild, many holding phones, cameras, and cheering in agreement with the fiery clap back. It's no surprise the crowd gave the Chicago native that reaction.

In July, a study, published by 'IPSOS,' revealed that citizens across the nation amongst registered voters have unfavorable opinions of Trump, 78, and Biden. Obama received majority favorability among registered voters in hypothetical matchups.

The beloved 'New York Times' best-selling author's office released a public statement making it clear that running in the 2024 election is not an option.

"As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," Crystal Carson, her director of communications stated per 'NBC' in March. "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign."

The energetic Democratic Convention is set to continue in the windy city through August 22.

