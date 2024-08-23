A six-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after suffering an intentional inflicted pit bull attack.

Tragedy befell on an Ohio town after a young child was airlifted to a hospital and listed in critical condition, according to 'PEOPLE,' who was found handcuffed at his hands and his feet. When authorities found the child, he had dog bites on his neck and body.

Three people have been charged in connection with the horrific case, including the boy's mother, Angelina Rose Williams, her boyfriend, Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown, and the owner of the dog, Robert Michael Michalski, Jr. All three adults have been brought up on felony charges of endangering a child and corporal punishment.

The mother, Williams, had reportedly been living with the dog owner for a period of time. It is alleged that they bound the child, known as D.M., "in a cruel manner or for a prolonged period." This, alongside the dangerous dog in the home increased the "substantial risk of serious physical harm."

The young boy was found after a 911 call was received on August 17. There, the child was found, and he was quickly rushed to emergency medical attention. The three adults in question were not apprehended until 2 days later. They are being held at Ashland County Jail with bonds set between $150,000 and $300,000.

On Monday, Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown was found hiding with his dog. The dog has since been taken away to be put in a home for dangerous pets. According to the sheriff's office he will be "housed as a vicious dog."

Williams, Marvin-Brown, and Michalski, Jr. are slated to appear in court virtually on Friday. Each will have a 15 minute hearing over Zoom.