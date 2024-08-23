The marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has come to an end.

The two seemed ravenously in love on this second go around until, suddenly, they weren't. Now, as Lopez separates from the 'Argo' actor, according to 'US Weekly,' the reason why has been detailed in court documents.

The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20. Court documents, obtained 2 days later, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the ultimate split. Lopez also requested that her name be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, without the Affleck.

Additionally, the 'Shotgun Wedding' actress wants to separate their assets and debts. Community property between Bennifer 2.0 are currently not known and "will be determined" at a later date.

Affleck, 52, and Lopez were married for two years. They wed at a small ceremony in Las Vegas in 2022. While this is the first time that the couple made it all the way down the aisle, it is not the first time that they had plans to. Back in the early 2000s, the two were engaged but called off their wedding by 2004.

Following a long standing tradition of holding onto engagement rings from previous betrothals, many predict that Lopez will be keeping the $5.6 million green diamond ring from Affleck. This reportedly brings the value of the "Jenny from the Block" star's ring collection up to $17 million — one of the most expensive ring collections in the world.

Furthermore, the engagement ring was reportedly engraved. The band bears the words, "Not going anywhere."

In a previous interview with 'Apple Music,' Lopez, 55, shared that this was a common phrase between the two. She shared, "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"