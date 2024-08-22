It appears things aren't going as planned, according to the message Ben Affleck allegedly had written on J. Lo's band.

Jennifer Lopez — who officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 — previously opened up about the engraving on her engagement ring her now-estranged husband had personalized for her.

The 8.5 carat green diamond ring features radiant-cut and half-moon accents set in a platinum band. A personalized message was reportedly engraved into the piece, which stated: "not.going.anywhere," per 'PEOPLE.'

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,' " Lopez, 55, admitted during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. Drawing from the heartfelt connection, 'The Accountant' star proceeded to write it on the band.

Not only did the quote not hold up — it appears there was also no prenuptial agreement. According to 'TMZ,' the divorce documents were filed Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court, "pro per," meaning by herself and without an attorney.

Per the Hollywood news hub, the separation was listed as April 26, 2024. The star-studded duo tied the knot two years ago in Sin City on July 16. Now, August 20th is said to be the day the two will close their chapter — per Lopez taking initiative on the divorce papers.

The media outlet also revealed that Lopez waived spousal support and requested that the judge deny Affleck's support as well.

The lack of protections in the agreements might be a signal that the two intended to commit to forever, which apparently is no longer the plan. On top of that, it's been reported that Ben Affleck, 52, has moved into his new home — an estate worth millions in Los Angeles.

Lopez is known for making headlines involving her romantic relationships, as the mother of two has been engaged six times, including twice to Affleck, per 'E! News.'

A post by Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's ex, shared the same day as Bennifer 2.0's divorce announcement, had many thinking the post was a diss.

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction," the quote read on his Instagram Story.

Lopez and A-Rod first met in 2005 at a Yankees game. They ended their engagement in March 2021 after postponing their summer 2020 destination wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.