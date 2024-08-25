After sharing a conspiracy theory video that implied the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 was a hoax, Ronda Rousey is now apologizing.

On Friday, Rousey took to Twitter, now called X, to apologize in a lengthy statement.

The ex-MMA fighter wrote: "I can't say how many times I've redrafted this apology over the last 11 years. How many times I've convinced myself it wasn't the right time or that I'd be causing even more damage by giving it."

"But eleven years ago, I made the single most regrettable decision of my life," the former judoka and mixed martial artist added. "I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on Twitter. I didn't even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead."

'Bleacher Report' shared Rousey published the controversial video from the YouTube channel 'ThinkOutsideTheTV.' In the post, Rousey even labeled it an "extremely interesting, and must-watch" video.

On December 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people — 20 of which were children between six and seven years old. Six adult staff members were also slain by the 20-year-old. Lanza killed himself with a gunshot to the head upon arrival of first responders. Before driving to the school, Lanza fatally shot his mother at their Newtown home.

After Rousey "quickly realized [her] mistake" of posting the video, she "took it down" but "the damage was done."

By "some miracle," her post "seemingly slipped under the media's radar," prompting her not to address it... until now.

"I was never asked about it, so I never spoke of it again, afraid that calling attention to it would have the opposite of the intended effect," the California native said. "It could increase the views of those conspiracy videos and selfishly inform even more people I was ignorant, self-absorbed, and tone-deaf enough to share one in the first place."

Despite removing the tweet, Rousey, the only female champion in both the UFC and WWE, followed up with a post that read, "asking questions and doing research is more patriotic than blindly accepting what you're told."

"I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so, so sorry for the hurt I caused," the 37-year-old continued in her apology. "I can't even begin to imagine the pain you've endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I've regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until I die."

The mother of one added a message to other conspiracy theorists, saying they are not "doing your due diligence" and in doing so will "only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable, and isolated."