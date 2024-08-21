Tyrese Gibson gave fans another emotion-filled interview during an interview on 'The Breakfast Club' morning radio show, where he tearfully broke down his reality for fans.

While promoting his upcoming projects — including his upcoming studio album, 'Beautiful Pain' and his new film '1992,' directed by Ariel Vromen — the singer, who described himself as a "grown a*s man" and a "masked singer" told Charlamagne tha God how hard it's been to get through.

Charlemagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, saw the Grammy Award-nominated singer becoming emotional, and proceeded to stand up and give him a hug, telling him, "I love you, Black man."

Tyrese went on The Breakfast Club and gave us another classic interview pic.twitter.com/Mszi9WzenT — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 20, 2024

"This is what being grown is," Tyrese, 45, said, tossing the tissues Charlamagne passed him for his tears. "Hear me. Black men cry. When divorces happen, women aren't the only ones that are devastated. When a miscarriage happens, women aren't the only ones that you should be checking on."

"When you can't put food on the table because your career goes up, and then it goes down, stop calling and skipping over the man. And just checking on the woman. This is real s**t out here — Imma wipe my own tears," the 'Fast and Furious' franchise actor stated boldly.

A fellow host on the show admitted she was also becoming emotional after listening to his heartfelt story. "I love you sis. When you do things from the heart it affects hearts — that's what beautiful pain is," he expressed, referring to his upcoming double album.

Regarding his appearance on the top-secret singing competition 'The Masked Singer,' Gibson told the host, Nick Cannon, that he was "completely in character" during his unmasked interview.

"I was really a masked singer," he admitted. "I needed that money from that show so bad... I didn't have it in me to go stand on that stage and sing — and praise God I had a mask on... if they had seen my face under that mask?" Gibson said, gesturing the tears that ran down his face.

In addition to breaking down his heartfelt experiences, the "Sweet Lady" vocalist also told fans not to love him for superficial purposes. "If it all ends for me tomorrow — I never sold you on fake. None of this jewelry on my arm is real," he said, removing pieces. "It's all fake — it doesn't mean anything."

With Snoop Dogg as executive producer, '1992' is described as a tense crime-thriller which follows Mercer — played by Tyrese Gibson — as he makes a desperate attempt to rebuild his life and the relationship with his son. The film is set to release on August 30th.

Tyrese's upcoming album 'Beautiful Pain,' his seventh studio album, is expected to be released on August 30.

