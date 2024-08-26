Nearly five months after his death on April 10, O.J. Simpson has left pieces of himself to his family — literally.

Simpson, who died of complications of metastatic prostate cancer at 76 years old, was cremated, according to 'TMZ.' His ashes was turned into wearable jewelry and was given to each of his four children; Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin. It is unknown which kind of jewelry the former NFL running back's ashes are in.

Per reports, the process of cremation, jewelry creation, and death certificates came out to $4,243.06. While this is a hefty sum, it is a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of debt Simpson left behind.

The transaction was facilitated by Simpson's then lawyer, now executor of his will, Malcolm Lavergne. Lavergne is dealing with his client's mounting debt — $30 million to be exact — the former actor left to pay, scrambling to liquify any assets.

One of the most notable debts left behind is the $33.5 million that he owed to Nicole Brown Simpsonand Ron Goldman's families. Simpson paid almost zero to the grieving families when he was found liable for their deaths, owing now more than $100 million due to accrued interest. Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father, filed a creditor's claim against Simpson's estate in July. According to 'NBC News,' Fred is seeking $117 million.

Although Simpson was found not guilty for his ex-wife and Goldman's murders in the "Trial of the Century" in 1995, a civil jury found Simpson liable for wrongful death in the double murder two years later.

One of Simpson's assets included a house in Nevada acquired in 2022. It's currently inhabited by Simpson's son, Justin Ryan Simpson, who isn't keen on leaving the property, per 'Yahoo!' The liquidation of what was purchased to be the family's "forever home" would generate over $269,000 dollars.

The outlet also reported how the State of California slammed Simpson's estate with a $500K tax lien. Additional back creditors include the IRS and the California Tax Board.