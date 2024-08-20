O.J. Simpson's executor has some debts to pay.

According to 'TMZ,' the former Buffalo Bills player left over millions of dollars in debts that the executor of his estate is now scrambling to settle.

The executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's lawyer when he was alive, suggested liquidating one of his properties in Nevada to help pay off debt. However, that property — purchased in 2022 — is currently inhabited by Simpson's son, Justin Ryan Simpson, who isn't keen on leaving, per 'Yahoo!'

The liquidation of what was purchased to be the family's "forever home" would generate over $269,000 dollars. This is but a small percentage of the overall debts that Simpson left outstanding. One massive debt that remains is the $33.5 million that was owed to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman due to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Simpson paid almost zero to the grieving families when he was found liable for their deaths, owing now more than $100 million due to accrued interest.

The outlet also reported how the State of California slammed Simpson's estate with a $500K tax lien. Additional back creditors include the IRS and the California Tax Board.

In a new Lifetime docuseries 'The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,' Nicole's friend Faye Resnick opened up about her haunting memories of the NFL player in regards to her friend.

She shared in the series that her friend Nicole once told her, "'Be careful what you say. He could be right next to us. I saw him last night in the bush. I don't wanna get him, you know, too upset. Because he's watching all the time.'"

The Brown sisters said "What happened to our sister Nicole should never have happened to her or to any other woman," per 'Deadline.' "Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn't take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother. We hope that by sharing Nicole's story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on."

Simpson died on April 17, 2024, after complications of prostate cancer in Las Vegas.

He was 76.