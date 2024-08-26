Mariah Carey is grieving the death of both her mother and her sister.

According to 'TMZ,' the pop icon's mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, died on the same day over the weekend.

The "We Belong Together" singer told 'TMZ' in a statement, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Carey added how she feels "blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

The cause of Patricia and Alison's death are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.