Fans appear to be dragging Gabrielle Union after claiming she's trying too hard in a recent viral photo alongside her husband Dwyane Wade.

The actress uploaded a spicy photo dump to Instagram flaunting a joyful trip to France with her ex-NBA beau, their daughter Kaavia, and family friends Chad Easterling, his wife actress Nicole Lyn, and their son Crosby.

Despite what most would consider a blissful, family-oriented getaway, which included photos of blue skies, boat time, brunches, and family flicks, fans simply aren't letting the 'Bring It On' actress slide following some racy pics.

"Head in the clouds and I love it," Union, 51, penned in the caption of her post. "Who she tryna convince?" one fan responded bluntly. "OK Gabby w/ the cheeks," a second replied. "Sometimes we have to have a little respect of ourselves," a third poked, while a fourth said, "U are too grown and in the public eye for that u don't need that look u r a classy lady stay that way."

The comments weren't done yet, as more fans — who seem to question Dwyane's sexuality — became skeptical about their physical connection, asking, "Why he never holds your waist or something? This the second picture in a few days where your all over him and he's folding his hands." Another speculated, "When is his coming out party??? He's just fronting with her."

Read more: Ayesha Curry Sobbed After Her Newborn Was Allegedly Hit In The Head By Paris Police While Leaving Olympics

Overall, the mother doesn't seem bothered — and doesn't seem to care to pile on any layers anytime soon. During an episode of the podcast, 'Who What Wear' with Hillary Kerr, the actress claimed that fans are "going to see these cheeks until my a*s literally falls off" back in 2023.

As for Wade, fans continue to speculate about the 3x basketball champ's sexuality. In July, Wade went public teasing a nail line after expressing his love of manicures, maintaining that he's creative.

"I'm actually thinking about jumping into the nail line, like — I've been thinking about it... yeah," the 42-year-old stated. "It could be a good time, but I got some cool ideas that I'm exploring."

He continued: "One of my favorite things to do when it comes to this, is actually sitting down with my daughter and getting my nails painted, and painting hers. That's the time that we get to connect. Me doing something that she loves and also that I love. I give her manis and pedis as well."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade tied the knot back in August 2014. The long-standing lovebirds had a private ceremony in Miami. Wade claimed he was able to take charge in the process because he's "all about the small details."

"She's not a girlie girl either," he added about Union, per 'Today.'