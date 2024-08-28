H.E.R., Lori Harvey and Jessica White showed off new looks this week.

On Monday, H.E.R. took to Instagram to share stunning photos of her sporting voluminous, light brown curls and full glam.

In the images, the singer, 27, flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging, one-shoulder black gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with strappy black platform heels.

H.E.R. -- real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson -- also poked fun at herself by sharing a makeup-free snap of her seemingly chilling at the studio.

"How I posted vs how I look [right now]," she captioned the selfie posted on Instagram Stories.

Harvey, for her part, left her Instagram followers mesmerized Tuesday when she posted new photos of her and her new hair.

In the snaps, the adopted daughter of Steve Harvey rocked shoulder-length, honey-blonde curly hair as she posed in front of what appears to be an art piece.

Harvey, 27, looked gorgeous in a low-cut, sleeveless bodycon mini dress, which she paired with gold and diamond jewelry.

Her post came just months after Harvey debuted a dramatic pixie cut during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Meanwhile, White unveiled her eye color transformation in a video posted Tuesday by Kerato, the clinic where she underwent the permanent eye color change procedure.

In the clip shared on TikTok Tuesday, the model and actress revealed the results of her changing her eye color from dark brown to hazel.

"I did it! I did it!" White said excitedly before admitting of the procedure, "I was so terrified. I was so scared."

While she said she was "nervous" during the procedure, White shared that the whole process was painless and "fast."

"I love the color," she said before the video showed side-by-side clips of White's old and new eye colors.

A number of fans and TikTok users gushed over White's new look, saying that her new eye color suits her.

"This is the best one yet," one person commented on the video. "[It] looks mad natural."

Another had a similar take, writing: "It looks so natural on her."

"The color suits her," a third person opined. "It's nice."

"I can't play with my eyes, but it's beautiful," another quipped.

According to Kerato, the procedure is called keratopigmentation, and it involves adding natural green, blue, and brown pigments to the cornea to "mask" or change the eye color.

White, who previously dated Nick Cannon, first revealed that she underwent eye surgery back in December 2023.

At the time, she shared photos of her transformation while still recovering from the procedure.

"My healing is almost complete since I did my eye surgery on Monday," she captioned the images posted on Instagram on Dec. 23, 2023. "I'm in love with my outcome. [First,] I can see much better now that my stigmatism has been taken care of. [Second,] I love my new eye color."