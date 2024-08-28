The Olsen twins have managed to keep their lives more private than most, however, a recent photo of Ashley Olsen alongside her husband has left fans stunned.

As the two continue to make rare appearances, a group photo recently surfaced of Ashley along with six other people, including her husband, Louis Eisner.

Olsen, 38, can be seen in what looks like a family photo, wearing her hair fully brushed out, yellow-tinted sunglasses, a paisley printed shawl, a bright red full length summer dress, and a kind smile. Eisner is seen kneeled in front of her, holding a cowboy hat and a can of what appears to be beer.

"Ashley Olsen with her husband in Wyoming," the caption of the photo stated.

"I love seeing her in a pop of color! She looks happy!" a fan happily exclaimed. "This is the most un Olsen-like photo ever. It is so sweet and cute but it feels so weird not seeing her wrapped up in five down to the floor layers of black with dark shades and holding a cigarette in NYC on a grey day/night," an observant fan penned.

"I didn't know she was married so I googled them and they have a baby???" an intrigued fan asked. That said, it's better late than never to learn that the businesswoman and former child star indeed has a baby boy — her first child with 35-year-old artist Eisner.

In March 2021, the two were photographed together in New York City, seemingly on a date. Fast forward to July 9 of 2021, 'ELLE' caught the fashion mogul on Eisner's Instagram Story wearing all white, holding a cup of what appears to be beer, and gripping a machete.

Per the news outlet, just over a week later they were spotted holding hands in public during a dinner at New York's beloved Balthazar restaurant, located in the heart of the city. The same year, they were arm-in-arm at the 'YES' Anniversary Gala.

The two got married in private at the end of December 2022. In August 2023, 'TMZ' announced the Olsen twin had birthed a baby boy, who she named Otto.

Although the individuals present in the group photo remain unnamed, it appears fans are just glad to see 'The Row' fashion boss happy.

Ashley Fuller Olsen, a businesswoman and fashion designer, is best known for her acting career.

At just nine months old, she shared the role of Michelle Tanner with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen in ABC's TV sitcom 'Full House' (1987–1995).

Ashley, who co-founded Dualstar Entertainment Group in 1993, starred alongside her twin in films 'Double, Double, Toil and Trouble' (1993), 'It Takes Two' (1995), and television series, 'Two of a Kind' (1998–1999).