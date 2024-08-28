Former NCT member Taeil is not being investigated for the sexual assault of a minor or a boy, according to South Korean police.

In a statement posted on X Wednesday, his label SM Entertainment made the bombshell announcement that Taeil, 30, had been removed from NCT.

Taeil withdrew from the K-pop group after he was "accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime," according to the Associated Press' English translation of the post, which has been viewed more than 92 million times.

"We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities," the talent agency continued. "We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group."

SM Entertainment did not specify the sex crime the singer -- real name Moon Tae-il -- is being accused of.

However, shortly after the company's announcement, rumors surfaced on X that Taeil allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl and that the minor was left "permanently disabled" by the abuse.

Other X users claimed that Taeil was facing charges for alleged sexual assault against a younger boy, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

However, Seoul police clarified Wednesday that Taeil's alleged sex crime was "not against a minor or male," according to the outlet.

The K-pop star's case is being investigated by the Seoul Bangbae Police Station in southern Seoul, local news outlet Chosun Ilbo reported.

According to the outlet, police did not immediately announce the specific charges against the musician because the spokesperson was "at home and does not have access to the files."

SM Entertainment, whose contract with the former NCT member still stands, said Taeil is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

Following the company's announcement, a signing event for NCT member Jaehyun that was originally set to take place Thursday was canceled.

Taeil debuted in April 2016 as a member of NCT U, a subgroup of NCT.

He also a member of another NCT subgroup, NCT 127.

Taeil's exit from the group comes two months after Johnny and Haechan of NCT 127 were accused of being involved in a sex scandal, Billboard reported.

At the time, SM Entertainment vehemently denied these allegations and threatened legal action against the social media accounts posting about the rumors.

"We have already gathered sufficient evidence regarding numerous posts related to these matters," the company said in a statement. "We will not overlook such criminal acts and will take legal action against those involved without leniency or settlement, regardless of their nationality."