Donald Trump campaign staffers allegedly had a verbal and physical altercation with an official at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia during the former president's visit earlier this week.

On Monday, Trump visited the country's largest military burial ground for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the third anniversary of a 2021 terrorist attack on U.S. troops during America's exit from Afghanistan.

During the visit, two members of the Trump campaign allegedly clashed with a cemetery official who tried to prevent them from entering, filming and taking photos in Section 60, an area that contains the graves of recent U.S. casualties, an unnamed source told NPR.

Arlington officials had informed participants ahead of the ceremony that only cemetery officials are authorized to take pictures or film videos in that section, according to the source.

The insider claimed that the Trump staffers allegedly verbally abused and pushed the unnamed official aside. Trump campaign officials have since denied the claims.

Arlington National Cemetery confirmed in a statement to CNN that "an incident" took place and that a "report was filed" but did not detail the alleged altercation.

No one has been charged in the incident, USA Today reported, citing a police official.

The cemetery appeared to confirm in its statement that the disagreement stemmed from the Trump campaign doing political campaign or election-related activities during the visit.

Federal law prohibits such activities -- which include "photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate's campaign" -- within Army National Military Cemeteries, according to its statement.

"Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants," read the statement.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denied claims that members of their team had a physical altercation with a cemetery official.

However, Cheung told CNN that an unnamed individual physically blocked the Republican presidential nominee's entourage during a ceremony.

The spokesperson suggested that they have video footage to support this claim.

Trump seemingly tried to defend his team's use of photography.

He took to Truth Social to share a statement from the families of some soldiers buried at the Arlington National Cemetery who said they gave the former POTUS' team their approval to film and take photos of the visit.

"We had given our approval for President Trump's official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever," the families said.

Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita also slammed the cemetery official as "despicable."

"President Trump was there on the invitation of the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country," LaCivita said in the statement to CNN.

"For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump's team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed [sic] grounds of Arlington National Cemetery," he continued. "Whoever this individual is spreading these lies are dishonoring the men and women of our armed forces, and they are disrespecting everyone who paid the price for defending our country."