On a recent podcast appearance, Sonya Curry and her ex-husband Dell Curry opened up about celebrity parenthood.

Dell and Sonya Curry, 58, used to have a podcast called 'Raising Fame: Sports Edition' back in 2020 where they talked to and about other sports families raising children in the limelight.

Now, the parents of three uber-successful children opened up about their lives on Shaquille O'Neal's mom, Lucille O'Neal's, podcast 'Raising Fame' about parenting their children. The couple's three children include Golden State Warriors' star Steph Curry, Charlotte Hornets baller Seth Curry, and social media influencer Sydel Curry.

One of the struggles of being famous parents, per the ex-couple, include the media's framing and portrayal of different situations.

"They often catch me in situations that I don't like... making some crazy faces or that I'm trying to get my daughter-in-law... to take a sip of my Margarita and she's pregnant," Sonya confessed.

Furthermore, the couple noted that the media will often try to catch them in compromising situations through tactics such as keeping a camera pointed towards them throughout the entirety of a basketball game.

With all of the footage obtained, Sonya alleges that the media was able to construct any narrative that they want to. She attests that one such instance was a moment that looked as if she was giving a margarita to her son's pregnant wife.

While their family is certainly very athletically successful, the two attest that they are just like any other parents. Many have tried to refer to the family as the "NBA First Family" or "NBA Royalty." However, Sonya shared, "I don't understand what that means. What does first family mean?"

While Dell, 60, and Sonya are divorced, the two remain good friends and supportive parents to their children. In doing this, they believe that they are just like any other parents out there. Sonya said, "There's so many more parents that are doing the exact same things with their kids."

Dell, who played in the NBA for 16 years for the Toronto Raptors, the Charlotte Hornets, and others, first met Sonya at Virginia Tech before getting married in 1988. In August 2021, the pair announced they were divorcing after 33 years of marriage, according to 'PEOPLE,' after Sonya filed for divorce two months prior. Accusations of infidelity from both parties were speculated.

The ex-NBA baller has since re-married a woman named Nicki for "almost a year."

"I wasn't going to get married again. But life is great right now. It couldn't be better. For me, I'm at a great place in my life," Dell said, per the 'New York Post.' "My home situation is sound. My kids and their families are doing great. They're happy for me. I'm happy for them. So life's good."