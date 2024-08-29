Kerry Washington is stepping in line for duty in an upcoming Netflix drama called 'The Six Triple Eight.'

The wartime film was inspired by the "first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers."

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that 'The Six Triple Eight' is set to be released in theaters on December 6, before debuting on the fan-favorite streaming service weeks later on December 20.

Tyler Perry's WWII drama stars 'Unprisoned' actress Kerry Washington, and is based on Kevin M. Hymel's article "Fighting A Two-Front War," published in 'WWII History Magazine' by Sovereign Media," per 'Deadline.'

The film follows the Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII — the first of its kind in history. Despite facing an uphill battle in racism and sexism, these women were determined to serve their nation with dignity. Washington, 47, leads the ensemble — through grueling work conditions — as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

In addition to superstar and business mogul Oprah Winfrey, others cast in the film include Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston.

The highly-anticipated film was directed by Tyler Perry, and was produced alongside Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa. Washington and Peter Guber served as executive producers.

15-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren worked on the soundtrack, contributing to the original song "The Journey," performed by Oscar Award-winning singer H.E.R.

See more on the wartime film, here.