A "surgery addicted" influencer who spent over a whopping $1 million to look like her favorite beauty mogul may have gotten more than what she bargained for in return.

Aspiring to embody her icon, Kim Kardashian, 31-year-old Jennifer Pamplona claims her dreams of being a mom have been shattered due to her obsession with filler and injections.

The model received the news that her chances of conceiving have plummeted due to her lifestyle.

According to the 'The Mirror,' Pamplona received the heartbreaking news that the decline in her possibility to conceive may be connected to a multitude of PMMA injections — a type of dermal filler that can be used for a variety of aesthetic and surgical purposes.

PMMA, Polymethyl-methacrylate, is typically used for a variety of procedures including facial aesthetics , surgical implants, and penile enhancement. This chemically infused gel is now to blame for the model's complications.

"I always dreamed of being a mother," Pamplona said to her massive following of one million people on Instagram. "Since I was young, I imagined the moment I would have my own children and start a family. Unfortunately, I now find myself unable to fulfill this dream due to the complications caused by PMMA."

"Now I see that being destroyed by something I thought was a solution to improve my appearance. The suffering is immense, and the pain of not being able to create life is something I never imagined facing," she explained.

Dr. Carlos Rios, Pamplona's surgeon, claimed she began to feel severe pain in her buttocks and legs after enduring the procedure more than 10 years ago. The Brazilian model opted to tell her story in a reported self-produced documentary called 'Addiction,' which she's currently promoting on social media.

"Jennifer had injected PMMA into her buttocks in a procedure known as bioplasty. The symptoms she exhibited were a direct consequence of this procedure," Dr. Rios said, per the media outlet.

"She was hanging by a thread. With meditation, proper diet, supplementation and medication, we managed to stabilize her for now. It was a matter of life or death," the surgeon implored. The model is reportedly waiting to undergo reconstructive surgery.

"My limitations are severe, and I don't know what the future holds. I knew I had a problem, but I wasn't dealing with it yet," Pamplona added, per 'The Mirror.'

She concluded: "It's important to mention that I'm not against plastic surgeries, as long as you do it consciously."