Beloved TikTok star 'Bee Better' is staying true to his audience after holding himself accountable for a misstep in his content.

The content creator — who appears to spend much of his time holding others accountable, including Mr. Beast, JoJo Siwa, and Clinton Kane — sat in front of the camera, but put himself in the hot seat.

The self-proclaimed master honey herbalist started the video by addressing his claims about Vice President Kamala Harris. He admitted he was "so disappointed in himself" for the blunder and for misleading his over 900K followers.

"I said that Kamala Harris' campaign is mostly centered around identity politics — particularly her identity as being the first woman president. The reason now, why that was such a stupid comment is that it is factually wrong," the honey master explained. "I now see, she actually hasn't mentioned that, one time."

He added: "This is so difficult to know, and to realize, and admit, that I adopted a right-wing talking point, to the point that I actually thought it was true — and perpetuated that as if it is a fact, when it is irrefutably wrong. Kamala Harris hasn't mentioned one time that she is a woman. And that is something that's been projected onto her by other people."

The content creator went on to confess that he may have been projecting some fear from the previous Hillary Clinton campaign onto Harris', admitting that they in fact are totally different candidates. The entrepreneur apologized again for using his platform to repeat inaccurate views.

"I never thought of myself, in my entire life, as somebody that has a sexist bone in my body. I have four sisters. Every single adult friendship that I have is with women — so it's not been something that I've mentally taken inventory of before," he said.

Fans appreciated his vulnerability and honesty in holding himself accountable in a proper way, while others weren't too sure if an apology was even necessary. "I was so disappointed by the last video and now I appreciate this one so much," one fan replied.

"A lot of people double-down in situations like this — very mature of you to address everything," a second empathized. "Admitting you're wrong is so underrated. I hope we can normalize it. I'm wrong all the time, about all sorts of things [love heart]," a third penned their heartfelt response.

"Nah, don't apologize too much. You made some good points," a contrarian responded. "Don't apologize for anything!!!! You were spot on about everything," a fourth prodded.

The Democratic presidential nominee had what viewers are calling a "groundbreaking" 'CNN' interview Thursday alongside her running mate, Tim Walz, following scrutiny due to nearly six weeks of radio silence.

According to 'NPR,' during the 59-year-old's interview with Dana Bash, she gave clearer explanations behind her policies, stayed focused on her agenda, and proved that she is able to do an unscripted interview.