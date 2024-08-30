Leah Remini and her husband of 21 years have decided to call it quits on their marriage.

The couple says the pressing choice was made with much effort, thought, and care, despite pushing forward with the decision to divorce. The now-former couple shared a heartfelt message on social media detailing the reasons behind their separation.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," they penned in a lengthy Instagram post. The long-time couple maintained that they were "proud" that they were able to "work through this together."

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together," Remini, 54, and Pagán penned in a joint post.

"Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal— together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones. But here's the thing: we've been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family. So, the big question—why?

To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it's just evolved into something different."

The 'King of Queens' alum and Pagán concluded: "We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren't failures. We'll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter. Love, Leah & Angelo."

The former lovebirds tied the knot back in 2003 after they met at a Cuban club, El Floridita, in Los Angeles — where Pagán, 56, was reportedly performing at the time back in 1996.

Irony is — Jennifer Lopez, Remini's close friend, also filed for divorce just one week ago. Lopez, 55, and Remini reconnected back in 2022 after a reported fallout over 'The Accountant' star, Ben Affleck. 'Page Six' reported that the best friends reunited in May.

It was reported that neither Remini or Pagán are responding to requests for comments at this time.