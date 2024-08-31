Judge Greg Mathis has spoken out for the first time about his wife Linda filing for divorce from him after 39 years of marriage.

A little over a week after his estranged wife filed the divorce papers, the 64-year-old TV court show arbitrator told TMZ Friday that he was "not holding up very well" and was going through "the worst days of [his] life" following his separation from Linda.

However, Judge Mathis made it clear that he was doing his best to save his marriage with Linda and make amends before it's too late.

"We're still in the same house, and we're maintaining a friendship. I'm trying to get my wife back," he declared.

"I have to show her that though," he acknowledged. "Hopefully, I can show her while we're there together before -- and hopefully, she doesn't complete the process."

He admitted that he was to blame for the split and that Linda chose to end their marriage after he prioritized his career, community work and "having fun with friends" over her.

"Maybe I'll be an example for other men, [a] cautionary tale. Don't neglect your wife," Judge Mathis said. "Never be too busy or never have too much fun beyond your wife."

When Linda filed for divorce on Aug. 22, she indicated that they separated on July 17 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

When asked whether he was shocked by Linda's divorce filing, the "Judge Mathis" host suggested that it wasn't out of the blue and that they've been having problems for a while now due to his busy schedule.

"Ever since we started taping here in L.A., I committed to staying home more and making my wife more of a priority. But as you see, I haven't. I'm still here on the road, doing the same thing, and in terms of going out into another city," he admitted. "I was gone for three weeks. That's what July 17th meant."

But the former Michigan 36th District Court judge said he is now "changing in hopes that she will" take him back.

"I'm gonna get my wife back," he told the reporter.

Judge Mathis also took the opportunity to set the record straight on several rumors surrounding their divorce, including claims that Linda broke up with him because of a baby or because he molested a child.

"It's none of that," he said.

The TV personality went on to say that he wouldn't blame Linda if she suspects him of being unfaithful in their marriage, but he insisted that he has never cheated on his wife.

"Neglect can create suspicion certainly. And if you're gone as much as I am, you have every right to suspect," Judge Mathis said. "She would have a right to suspect infidelity, but ... that's not the reason for this."

Judge Mathis and Linda tied the knot in 1985 and welcomed four children: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr. and Amir.