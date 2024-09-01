Prince Harry wants to return to the royal fold and has reached out to his former aides from his time as a working royal for help, a new report has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have had a busy four years since stepping back from their royal roles and moving to Montecito, California, in 2020.

Royal experts and reporters said that their relationship with the royal family remains strained after they gave interviews and released a Netflix docuseries and memoir discussing, in part, their royal exit and grievances with Prince William, King Charles III, and "the Firm."

However, the Mail on Sunday, citing anonymous sources, reported that Prince Harry was now plotting a temporary return to royal life.

According to the royal insiders, Prince Harry is consulting trusted ex-aides and advisers in the U.K. instead of Hollywood publicists for help in rehabilitating his reputation in his home country.

"Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates," one source told the outlet.

Prince Harry reportedly contacted people he worked with when he was a working royal after losing his chief of staff Josh Kettler and former head of communications Christine Weil Schirmer.

"He is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working,'" the insider explained. "In short, he is rethinking the way he operates."

The source claimed that one friend, who was not identified, advised Prince Harry to return to the U.K. with "zero fuss" and "zero publicity" to "prove himself and win over the British public again."

The adviser reportedly believes that this will help Prince Harry reenter British circles and potentially lead to him doing "very low-key royal duties" again.

However, this would only happen "if certain members of the family" -- likely King Charles and Prince William -- "could find it in themselves to allow it," the source noted.

But even if he is welcomed back, the insider said Prince Harry is unlikely to represent the royal family in a major event anytime soon.

In February, The Times U.K. reported that Prince Harry told friends that he was willing to return to a temporary royal role to support his family after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and Kate Middleton remained out of the public eye.

However, unnamed sources close to King Charles told the Daily Mail at the time that while the monarch was open to fixing his relationship with Prince Harry, he doesn't hold the same opinion when it comes to his younger son returning as a working royal.

"Have the king and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even on a temporary basis? No," one insider said.

Meanwhile, pals of the royal brothers recently told the Sunday Times that Prince Harry and Prince William remain "estranged" and have not spoken in almost two years.