Prince William and Prince Harry were both present at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but the feuding brothers reportedly kept their distance and did not talk to each other.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex attended the funeral service held for the brother-in-law of their late mother Princess Diana at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk, England, on Wednesday, according to The Sun.

While reports previously said Prince Harry was unlikely to attend, a close family friend, who was not named, confirmed to the outlet that "both princes were there."

However, Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly did not interact at any point during the gathering.

Both brothers sat in the back of St. Mary's Church but did not sit near one another.

Other eyewitness accounts backed this, with one unnamed attendee telling The Sun that they only noticed that both Harry and William were there as the service was nearing its end.

"I didn't know they were there. They arrived very discreetly," the source said.

One local, who was not identified, also told the outlet: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Lord Fellowes -- who was married to Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, and once worked for Queen Elizabeth II as a private secretary -- died at age 82 on July 29. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles and moved to California in 2020.

Prince Harry and Markle's criticism and bombshell revelations regarding their time with the royal family through a Netflix docuseries, Oprah Winfrey sit-down and his memoir "Spare" also reportedly widened the rift between the brothers.

However, it's been reported that the siblings' issues date all the way back to 2016 when Prince Harry's relationship with Markle became serious.

Prince Harry and Prince William's last documented public interaction came when they presented a united front in September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Both royal brothers were also in attendance during their father King Charles' coronation in May 2023. But they were not seen speaking to each other during the event, and the Duke of Sussex flew back to California right after the ceremony.

An unnamed royal insider recently told People that Prince Harry has attempted to contact his older brother via phone, but all his texts, calls, and messages were ignored.