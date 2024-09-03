Angelina Jolie's appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival is causing fans to speculate about the actress' health.

Jolie, 49, graced the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy Thursday for the world premiere of her new film, "Maria."

The Oscar winner -- who plays Greek opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's biographical drama - went viral after she was captured wiping away tears as her film received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Sala Grande Theatre.

Aside from Jolie's Oscar-buzz-generating performance, however, what caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was the bulging veins on the actress' arms in her red carpet photos.

After Page Six shared on Instagram a photo of Jolie at the Venice Film Festival, a number of social media users quickly began questioning her health.

"What is happening with the veins on her arms???" one worried fan commented.

"Oh my goodness, she doesn't look that good, and those veins popping out like that! Is she okay?" another asked.

"Can we talk about how unhealthy she looks?" a third comment read, while another said, "How is she only 49[?] She looks so much older with her arms."

Some suggested that Jolie looked "unrecognizable" due to possible plastic surgery and that the veins in her arms popped out because she was underweight.

"Plastic surgery has rendered her unrecognizable. And she should just say no to blonde," one critic claimed.

Another wrote, "She looks 'hardened'... Skinny [and] too much makeup."

"She's beautiful but so bony," a third user shared. "I hope she's OK."

A different person suggested, "Her veins are popping like this because she hasn't got even 1 ounce of fat on her body to cover them. As we age our shin becomes thinner and the fact that she is so pale also doesn't help. [A] good stylist would have recommended a long sleeve dress."

Many others simply praised Jolie for her stunning look at the event and said they were looking forward to "Maria's" release.

"Always a knockout, always just a class act," one fan praised the actress. "Your beauty is beyond the physical, everything you have ever done for the impoverished and disenfranchised is a testament to who you are inside."

"Can't wait to see the movie. She looks beautiful as ever," another wrote.

A few days after Jolie appeared at the film festival, her ex-husband Brad Pitt made his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon red carpet official at the event.

Pitt brought his jewelry designer girlfriend along to the premiere of his new movie with George Clooney, "Wolfs," on Sunday.

The exes -- who were declared legally single in 2019 but remain embroiled in a messy divorce battle -- managed to avoid running into each other due to the arrangements by film festival officials.

"Maria" will premiere on Netflix at a later date, while "Wolfs" will hit theaters on Sept. 20 for a limited run before it will be released on Apple TV+ on Sept. 27.