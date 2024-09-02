Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon took their relationship to the next level as they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple over the weekend.

On Sunday, Pitt and de Ramon attended the premiere of his new movie "Wolfs" at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

They were joined by Pitt's "Wolfs" co-star George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney.

Pitt and his jewelry designer girlfriend sweetly held hands as they walked the red carpet and kept their arms around each other while posing for photos.

The "Bullet Train" star looked dapper in a custom black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket and flared pants from Louis Vuitton.

He paired the look with a mesh undershirt, square-toe boots and sparkling chains.

De Ramon, for her part, looked stunning in a white one-shoulder, floor-length gown with a mermaid-style skirt.

She accessorized the outfit with dangling earrings, a gold box clutch and matching metallic heels.

The Clooneys looked equally glamorous, with George rocking a black suit and bow tie and the international human rights lawyer turning heads in a yellow corset-style dress.

The two couples' red carpet appearance came one day after they were spotted having a double date in Venice.

On Saturday, Pitt and George enjoyed a night out with their respective partners at the eatery Ristorante da Ivo.

Two days prior, Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie was also at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of her new film, "Maria."

On Thursday, Jolie was captured on videos crying after her movie received an eight-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Alberto Barbera, the festival's artistic director, earlier told Vanity Fair that Pitt's and Jolie's appearances were spaced out to avoid a potential run-in amid the tension between the exes.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29, and she will leave right after with ['Maria' director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride. So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," Barbera said.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and they were declared legally single in 2019.

However, their divorce is still pending as they have yet to resolve issues lingering between them, including custody of their underage children and the division of their assets.

Pitt was first romantically linked to de Ramon in late 2022.

They've kept their relationship low-key since then, but an unnamed source recently told People that they have moved in together and have "a serious relationship."