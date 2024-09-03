Director Lee Daniels has finally responded to viewer's "outrage" regarding a shocking scene involving veteran actress Glenn Close in his new film 'The Deliverance.'

The 'Precious' director dove into the horror genre with the Netflix film, which follows an Indiana family that discovers strange, demonic occurrences which attempt to convince them that their community and house is a portal to hell — based on a true story.

During an exorcism scene, Close's character leans into her daughter and says, "I can smell your nappy [vagina,]" leaving fans hooting and hollering across social media.

According to 'The Independent,' fans aren't going easy on the hilarious comment. One fan shared a clip of the movie, penning: "Lee Daniels you will pay for your crimes for having Glenn Close say this," to which he replied: "Had to do it," with a laughing emoji.

The Academy Award nominated producer also provided context to the line. "I know what my audience wants. Certain people wanted me to take this part out of the film, but I knew it had to stay," he replied to a fan online.

Per the media outlet, the 64-year-old has repeatedly praised the actress for her performance in the movie, saying "Y'all are not ready for Glenn in this." The filmmaker added that "every Black person knows an Alberta."

"She's part of the fabric of our community, but we've never seen her on screen before. Thank you Glenn for bringing her magnificently to life." Fans sounded off on X, as one fan wrote: "I have an auntie just like this [crying emoji]."

The film has led many to reveal the story of 'The Demon House,' which details a Midwest family who claimed they were haunted by a demonic entity and swarms of immortal flies back in 2011.

Daniel's film is based on a story given by Latoya Ammons, who was adamant that her and her family were being haunted by spirits after allegedly hearing unexplained footsteps in the basement and seeing a shadowy figure of a man pacing back and forth in the living room, per 'The Independent.'

Ammons also claimed her 12-year-old daughter levitated above her bed one night, revealing that all three children were "possessed" by demons who contorted their faces and deepened their voices.

The cast of the film, including Mo'Nique and Andra Day, later revealed that paranormal activity even occurred on set while filming — including health scares and the death of a pet.

'The Deliverance' is available to stream now on Netflix.