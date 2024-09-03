Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Princess of Wales has been preparing for her future role as queen, according to royal experts.

With King Charles now on the throne and the line of succession adjusted, William is first in line to become monarch. When that time arrives, Kate will assume the role of queen consort. The "consort" suffix means that Kate would be queen by virtue of being married to a king, not a monarch in her own right.

An old video from 2013, shortly after their wedding, resurfaced online, showing Kate's reaction when asked about her future as queen.

During a 2013 event in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, a member of the public told Kate, "I'm waiting for you to be Queen!" Kate humorously replied, "You'll be waiting an awfully long time!" as the crowd laughed.

Kate is currently the second-most senior female member of the monarchy, behind Queen Camilla, according to 'Newsweek.'

The clip, showing her visit to the town of Grimsby in Northern England in 2013, has been viewed over 110,000 times.

The royals reportedly avoid discussing their future roles openly. In 2016, when William, 42, was asked about his potential future as king, he told royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, "certainly don't lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don't want that."

Before his estrangement from the royal family, Prince Harry was also questioned about royal ambitions. He responded, "I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

Kate Middleton — who announced she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" for cancer in March after abdominal surgery — and Prince William began their relationship in 2002 after meeting at university. They have been married for 13 years and have three young children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Per the outlet, the Princess of Wales title is held by the wife of the Prince of Wales. The Prince of Wales title is given to the eldest son of the monarch which denotes their status as heir to the throne.