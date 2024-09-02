Prince Harry has begun reaching out to his "old friends" in the U.K. as he becomes increasingly "unhappy" with his life in California, according to a new report.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the U.S. in 2020 took him away from not only royal life and his family but also the pals with whom he grew up.

Four years after cutting many of them out of his life, however, the Duke of Sussex is now contacting his once-close friends again amid a lack of confidants in California.

"Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home," an unnamed insider told The Sun.

These pals reportedly approved of Prince Harry's decision to return to the U.K. last week to attend the memorial service for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

RELATED: Prince Harry Working With Ex-Aides To Plot Return To Royal Fold, Ditching Hollywood Publicists: Report

According to the source, Prince Harry's dissatisfaction with his life after quitting royal duties became apparent during his and Markle's visit to Colombia last month.

"The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background," the source claimed.

The insider continued, "He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."

The royal insider is not the only one to point out Prince Harry's allegedly "sulky" demeanor during the trip to the South American country.

RELATED: Prince William Coronation After King Charles' Death Won't Include 'Outrageously Disloyal' Brother Prince Harry: Report

During a recent chat with True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," The Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson claimed that while "a lot of the images" sent to reporters from the visit showed the couple putting on a united front, photos taken by people who weren't part of the press pool told a different story.

"When you saw the footage that was filmed by people at the dinners or people who were there that weren't part of this press pool, they showed a slightly different picture. Harry looked a little bit grumpy. May I use his vocabulary -- he perhaps looked a bit like 'the spare!'" Wilkinson said, referencing the title of Prince Harry's bestselling memoir.

This comes as anonymous insiders told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry has sought help from trusted former aides and pals to "rehabilitate" his image in the U.K. and get back into the royal fold.

"He is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working,'" one source said. "In short, he is rethinking the way he operates."