An upscale steak house is being accused of racial profiling TLC singer T-Boz.

T-Boz visited Ruth's Chris Steak House in North Brook Township, North Carolina, where she apparently experienced discrimination.

The singer, real name Tionne Tenese Watkins, took to Instagram to share her dining experience with her 1.2 million followers.

"I Don't Expect Special Treatment But I Expect The RULES To Make Sense... So Make It Make Sense... She Was Contradicting Herself And NO ONE DID THEIR JOB SO WE LEFT AND DIDN'T EAT THERE...And A lot Of People In Our Crews Felt Racially Profiled. Just Saying ...," she captioned her Saturday post.

She alleged that when she entered the establishment she was not greeted. However, after being there for approximately twenty minutes, she was approached by a manager who asked her to remove her hat. While a dress code is common in many establishments, she noticed two men who were wearing hats who were allowed to finish their food with them on. When she asked about this, the manager reportedly stated that the men had also been asked to remove their hats.

In her Instagram exposé, the 54-year-old stated in her video, "My thing is, I don't have a problem with rules, following it, whatever, but it's how you do things, too. If somebody would have said that [we had to take off our hats when we came in], we would have went and did it in the first place."

Furthermore, the mother of one claimed that she and her team were guided to sit in the back bar section of the restaurant rather than sitting in the front of the restaurant.

"Everybody's crew looks like [they're] seated in massa's section. Why [are] all the Black people sitting in this section?" she asked.

The "Red Light Special" songstress concluded that the entire experience made herself and her group feel uneasy and disrespected.

"My whole thing is everybody said they felt some weird vibes at this Ruth's Chris, so it seems like all the employees need a little talking to even the ones running it 'cause they ain't running it right, honey," she said.

T-Boz is a member of singing trio TLC, alongside the late-Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

The group, who has sold over 65 million records worldwide, rose to superstardom in the '90s with nine top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Creep" (1994), "Waterfalls" (1994), "No Scrubs" (1999), and "Unpretty" (1999).

The trio, who became the first R&B group in history to receive the million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their 1999 studio album 'FanMail,' is the best-selling American girl group of all time.