Craig Mack's cause of death has finally been revealed.

Craig Mack died on March 12, 2018, in Walterboro, South Carolina. He was 46.

At the time of his death, it was reported the former Bad Boy Records artist died of congestive heart failure.

Per his death certificate and 'Rolling Stone,' the rapper instead had HIV/AIDS. Suffering from complications from these diseases is what spurred his untimely death.

While Mack, real name Craig Jamieson Mack, was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, he reportedly didn't want treatment and didn't want the public to know of his illness. Therefore, his family, "honored his wishes and repeated his assertion that he had congestive heart failure."

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' the "Flava in Ya Ear" rapper reportedly told his family his HIV diagnosis was a false report.

"I've truly, honestly never seen a human being in that condition before. He was catatonic. I believe he was very much in denial, but that's him living his truth to the end," said his brother, Andrew Mack. "I know that sounds really crazy, but you have to know him to understand that. As much as that bothers me, I understand why he did what he did. He lived his truth."

The New York native was absent from hip hop until 2012, when a leaked YouTube video showed Mack participating in a Christian ministry, surprising family members and fans. Mack was connected to the Overcomer Ministry in South Carolina. The Overcomer Ministry was reportedly called a cult — per 'Daily News,' whose leader, Brother Stair, had been charged with numerous crimes, including sexual conduct with a minor and assault.

In May 2016, the ministry released a video, "Craig Mack Testimony," where Mack performed a Christian remix of "When God Comes." The video has since been privated.

Fellow rapper Erick Sermon said six months before Mack's death, he called his friends to bid farewell, according to 'TMZ.'

His surviving family has speculated over whether or not he would have sought treatment were it not for this religious connection. It is unknown whether or not this is true.

His daughter, Amanda Mack, told the outlet, "I'll never know what the truth is. So much is a mystery." Yet, even though the situation has been mired in some significant untruths, his daughter does "forgive him [and] believes his intentions were good for trying to find the Lord, but it's just a bad situation."