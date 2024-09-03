"The Bachelorette" Season 21 ended with Jenn Tran ultimately giving her final rose to Devin Strader rather than Marcus Shoberg, but there's reportedly no happy ending for the couple.

Right before the final episode of Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" aired Tuesday, Reality Steve reported that while Jenn indeed got engaged to Devin, he "has ended the engagement and broken up with" her.

The longtime spoiler source said the reason for the decision was unclear at this point and would likely be revealed when Jenn sits down with franchise host Jesse Palmer for the "After the Final Rose" special event.

"Curious to see the reasoning for the breaking since Devin has love-bombed Jenn ever since Hometowns and now couldn't even make it to the 'ATFR' with her still in a relationship," Reality Steve wrote in a post on Instagram.

Fans had already speculated that Jenn would get engaged on the show after she seemingly dropped a clue during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy" before the season premiere.

In the interview, the "Bachelorette" star talked about the negative comments online about her season before it aired.

"I think that you just can't win," Jenn said. "People were like, She's too boring, or she's too crazy. She wants to take shots. It's like, God forbid I want to take a shot! I didn't know that once you get engaged, you can't take a shot. Or once you find love, you can't take a shot."

However, many expressed shock and dismay over the possibility of a breakup even before "After the Final Rose."

Devin's rumored decision to end things with Jenn divided the internet, with some saying they weren't surprised and others slamming him for it.

One fan weighed in on the rumor via Reddit, writing: "I might never recover from the physical recoil of watching her (possibly) propose just to be dumped later. But since this season didn't take off like Joey's, maybe there is a silver lining and people will forget her bad picker."

"This is sad, but Devin clearly could not handle the idea of Jenn falling for multiple men," another suggested. "He should have prepared himself more by watching a previous season. The show is set up for the lead to pursue connections with multiple people! If he was mature he would realize Jenn still chose him in the end."

A third Redditor claimed that Devin dumping Jenn was not shocking because he seemed to have a "fragile ego" and was "ready to leave when her ex showed up."

The user also pointed out that Devin "repeatedly said that the worst thing that could happen is if he tells her he loves her and she says it to someone else," which Jenn did to Marcus.

Another viewer suggested that there were signs from the beginning that "The Bachelorette" Season 21 would not have a happy ending.

"My unpopular opinion is that Jenn did all of this to herself. She first accepted the lead knowing the men selected were not with her in mind to be the lead. She then goes on to send beige/green flag guys home. She fed into Devin's attention seeking, Sam's physical advances, and Marcus' toxicity," the Redditor wrote.

Others blamed producers for "this dumpster fire of a season with their awful casting."

For those who missed them, "The Bachelorette" Season 21 and "After the Final Rose" will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday.