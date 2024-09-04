Judge Greg Mathis is responding to rumors suggesting that he was unfaithful to his wife.

The TV judge's wife, Linda Yvette Mathis, filed for divorce on August 22 after 39 years of marriage. The two have been separated since mid-July.

Since this filing, many speculated the reason behind the surprising split and whether the TV personality's alleged infidelity was to blame. Judge Mathis revealed unfaithfulness was not the reason for their separation during a conversation with 'TMZ.'

The 64-year-old told the outlet that the reason behind the separation was his neglect. He warned other men who don't prioritize their spouse, saying, "Don't neglect your wife. That's what happens, guys." He attributed the speculation about infidelity to neglecting his wife. "Neglect can create suspicion, certainly... She would have a right to suspect infidelity." However, he decidedly confirmed again that,"That's not the reason for this."

The Detroit, Michigan, native confessed how he fell short on a promise that he made to his wife Linda. When he moved his show to Los Angeles from Chicago, he promised that he "committed to staying home more and making my wife more of a priority, but as you see, I haven't."

While Mathis acknowledges that he made a mistake when he came to his treatment of his wife, he believes that there is still hope for them to reconcile. "We're still in the same house, we're maintaining a friendship," he said.

Judge Mathis has credited the support of his wife for his success.

"It was really my family that was the foundation of my success... Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five, six days a week," he said of his spouse, who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for leaving the marriage. "Our love and support runs deep. That's how the Mathis family rolls."

Gregory Ellis Mathis is a former Michigan 36th District Court judge, television court show arbitrator, author, and motivational speaker.

The judge and Linda married in June 1985 and share four children together: daughters Jade and Camara, and sons Greg Jr. and Amir.