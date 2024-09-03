Nick Cannon is sharing what he prefers when it comes to a partner in a recent interview.

During an episode of his podcast 'We Playin' Spades,' the father of 12 sat alongside his co-host Courtney Bee, and TikTok stars Raymonte and Davey Bad to discuss their honest feelings about Brazilian Butt Lifts, otherwise known as BBLs.

The 'Drumline' star revealed his truth on the matter, maintaining that BBLs "are hard" and prefers natural bodies. However, Raymonte had some push back regarding the rest of the comments made by the 'Wild 'n Out' host.

"They feel like basketballs," the 43-year-old stated. "I'd much rather [have] natural women." Raymonte fired back quickly, pointing out that "men say that" but they don't follow through on their words, to which Cannon responded he appreciates the creativity.

"Do you like naturally shaped women or do you like naturally shaped women that look like they have BBLs?" Raymonte boldly asked. "[Because] that's really what it means."

"I like a sports body," Cannon claimed.

"So you like a BBL body that's natural? A natural BBL-looking body," Raymonte inquired, to which Cannon agreed. "So y'all don't really like natural bodies. Y'all only like them when they're shaped nice and mimic the BBL body," the co-host poked, prompting Davey to agree.

The comment section shared their sentiments as well, as one fan penned, "Speak for the girlss Raymonte [crying laughing emoji]." A second user claimed he always clocks the tea. "Exactly what raymonte said if you naturally look like you have a bbl THATS what they mean by they like natural bodies," a third laughed.

Cannon was married to bombshell vocalist Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016. Carey is the mother of their twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, who were born in 2011. After their breakup, Cannon went on to father 10 more children with five different women.

During an interview with 'E! News,' Cannon confessed he'd "absolutely" get back with his ex-wife. "She don't want me," he admitted, leaving fellow hosts doubling over in laughter.

In other plastic BBL news, "surgery addicted" influencer Jennifer Pamplona — who spent over $1 million to embody her idol Kim Kardashian — recently found out her likelihood of conceiving a child has plummeted due to her obsession with filler and injections.

"I always dreamed of being a mother," Pamplona said to her massive following of one million people on Instagram. "Since I was young, I imagined the moment I would have my own children and start a family. Unfortunately, I now find myself unable to fulfill this dream due to the complications caused by PMMA."