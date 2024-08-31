The Atlanta airport is being criticized for sharing an insensitive tweet following the death of two Delta Air Lines workers.

On Tuesday, a small explosion took place at a maintenance facility at Delta's TechOps Tire and Maintenance facility. A tire explosion took the lives of two employees at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

To remember the lives of the two that died on the job, including one who was "unrecognizable" and was only identified by his lanyard, the Atlanta airport shared a social media post deemed insensitive and tone-deaf.

The company took to their official X account writing, "We send condolences to our partners as they continue to 'Keep Climbing' during this difficult time." Many followers took issue with the inclusion of "Keep Climbing," Delta Air Lines slogan in the now-deleted tweet.

"It is highly inappropriate to put a slogan right next to the condolence message. If you're this lazy, at least a chatgpt check would have saved you," wrote one disappointed follower. Another shared, "PIO pro tip: Don't be an idiot. Using your corporate slogan when people died is a WILD choice."

Delta also released a statement to their staff, expressing their deep sadness for the families of 58-year-old Mirko Marweg and 37-year-old Luis Aldarondo, promising to offer support to their colleagues.

"We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened," the Atlanta-based airline said, per 'NPR.'

The blast was so severe that Marweg's family was not allowed to see his body because it was so disfigured. Marweg, who was an Air Force veteran, was set to retire in June 2025. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Marweg's wife, Scottie Ann, remembered her "Mr. Fix-It" husband who always had "a big heart, [and] a big smile."

"Just getting through one day at a time, one hour at a time," she said, according to 'WRWD 12.' "I have my family around me and friends, so I'm blessed."

A third employee was injured in the explosion, but his identity has not been released at this time.