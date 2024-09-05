Barron Trump's college choice has sparked numerous jokes and memes on social media.

Donald and Melania Trump's 18-year-old son made headlines Wednesday after he was spotted arriving at New York University in Manhattan flanked by Secret Service agents.

On the same day, the former president and current Republican presidential nominee told the Daily Mail that his youngest son chose NYU's Stern School of Business among the several colleges that sent him offers.

After photos of him at NYU hit social media, Barron became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter.

Social media users wasted no time poking fun at Barron for choosing a school with a liberal atmosphere.

One person joked, "Barron Trump going to NYU to study critical gender theory and then become a DJ."

"A nonbinary art history major has the ability to do the funniest thing ever [right now]," another user hilariously tweeted.

Some also shared their theories on how Barron's next four years at NYU might change him.

One X user tweeted, "Barron Trump after 4 days at NYU," alongside an edited photo showing the teen sporting dreadlocks and carrying a sign that read, "My dad is a warmonger."

"NYU? Oh, he will be they/them by [the] second semester," a second user quipped.

"I hope Barron Trump graduates from NYU with a nice degree and a new sexuality," a third tweet read.

"Barron Trump will soon have a run-in with a girl who was a lesbian in high school but ends freshman year with a boyfriend," another theorized. "He will meet Chinese exchange students dressed like flight attendants. He will meet the coke-addicted son of a soap opera actress. he will smoke parliaments."