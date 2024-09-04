Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, was seen arriving at New York University on Wednesday for his first day of college.

The 18-year-old was accompanied by Secret Service agents as he walked onto the Manhattan campus with a black Swiss Gear backpack over one shoulder.

Wearing a white polo shirt, black pants, and Adidas Gazelle sneakers, Barron's first stop was reportedly the dean's office before heading to his classes, sources shared with the 'New York Post.'

Details about the specific courses he will be taking have not yet been disclosed.

Barron's choice of university had been kept under wraps until now.

Last month, Donald Trump informed 'The Post' that his 6-foot-7 son would be attending a university in New York this fall, but he did not reveal the school's name.

The former president also mentioned that his son, who is the only child he shares with his wife Melania, had been accepted to several institutions.

"He's always been a very good student," Trump, 78, said at the time. "He's smart."

The Republican presidential nominee also noted that Barron has shown an interest in politics and occasionally offers advice.

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a prestigious school in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year.