Travis Kelce has declared that he likes life dating Taylor Swift.

The NFL player, who has been with Swift for over a year, told 'CBS Mornings' that he's happy where he is.

During a pre-recorded interview that aired Thursday, the Cleveland, Ohio, native was asked how he likes dating Swift, 34, and the increased attention he now receives.

"It's the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it. It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements," he answered. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was promoting his upcoming Pepsi commercial.

Through his relationship with the pop-star, the entire Kelce family has been thrust into the limelight, but per Travis, his family doesn't mind. "Everyone's loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun. I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it," the Super Bowl LVIII champion said.

The majority of Swifties have been on board with the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift relationship from the beginning.

When asked why he thinks this is, Kelce, 34, hoped it's because people see the good in him. "I hope it's because they see I'm just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I'm doing it with. I'd rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise."

Travis and the "Shake It Off" singer have been supportive of each other's careers.

"They're all my favorite," Travis said when asked which of Swift's songs he enjoy the most. The footballer also shared on the 'Rich Eisen Show' how Swift even "creates [football] plays for me. We'll see if they can make it to Coach Reid's office."

Travis, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens for the NFL kick-off game of the season Thursday night.

Last season, the Chiefs' won 14 games with three losses, while their division opponent, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, was 14-4.

The 2024 NFL kickoff game starts at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.