"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton faces the possibility of jail time and her children being taken away from her following her arrest, according to a legal expert.

Slaton and her friend Brian Lovvorn were arrested at a zoo in Tennessee Monday after drugs were allegedly found in their car.

Deputies allegedly discovered magic mushrooms and 80 grams of marijuana in their vehicle while they were with two kids under the age of 8, The U.S. Sun reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Slaton pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment under 8 years old Thursday.

Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Sam Dordulian told the outlet that the TLC star could face "serious consequences," including jail time, if she's convicted of the drug and child endangerment charges.

In Tennessee, being found with more than half an ounce of marijuana can be considered possession with the intent to distribute or sell.

However, the expert noted that this would lead to possession with the intent to distribute or sell charges only if there are other factors involved, such as whether the marijuana was wrapped individually and whether it was found alongside a huge amount of cash.

Dordulian suggested that Slaton would have been more likely to avoid jail time and instead ordered to enter a drug diversion program if she faced just the drug charges.

However, the addition of the child endangerment charges involving kids under 8 lowers the chances of her being able to take advantage of such a program, according to the lawyer.

Dordulian said he believes Slaton is also likely to be subjected to an investigation into her children's safety.

"An investigation into whether or not the children need to be taken away for their safety will very likely certainly take place and that investigation may trump the criminal case in importance for Ms. Slaton," he said.

Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, Slaton's kids with ex-husband Michael Halterman, were at the zoo with her at the time of her arrest Monday, a law enforcement source told People.

Slaton's sister Tammy picked up the two kids following the former's arrest.

According to People, Tennessee's child services department is expected to investigate the children's parenting situation.

Lovvorn faces the same charges as Slaton and has since pleaded not guilty. Both were released from jail on a $10,000 bond Tuesday.

Slaton and Lovvorn are scheduled to return to court in November.