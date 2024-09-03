"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee Monday after an incident related to a camel led to a drug bust.

Slaton, 36, and a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn -- whom The U.S. Sun referred to as her "boyfriend" -- were booked at the Crockett County Jail and charged with drug possession and child endangerment, according to a statement from the Crockett County Sheriff's Department.

The incident began after deputies with the sheriff's department responded to the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on Labor Day following reports of a guest being bitten by one of the wildlife and safari park's camels.

When they arrived at the zoo, law enforcement "were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the statement said.

Deputies searched the car, where Slaton and Lovvorn sat with two children, and allegedly found drugs, which were not specified in the post.

RELATED: Chrisean Rock Mugshot Shows A New Hairstyle As Sister Hopes To Get Her Home 'Soon'

Slaton and Lovvorn were arrested and each charged with schedule I and schedule VI substance possession and two counts of child endangerment.

The Crockett County Sheriff's Department released the couple's mugshots, which showed the reality star frowning at the camera.

A reality TV star and a man were arrested on Monday after Crockett County deputies found illegal drugs in their car at the Safari Park.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/dEuOcD259R pic.twitter.com/twCFRoqKd6 — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) September 3, 2024

No other detail about the arrest or incident has been announced as of this writing.

It is unclear who was bitten by the camel and whether they were injured in the incident.

RELATED: Nelly's Mugshot Shows Him Seemingly Stoned With Glassy Eyes After Arrest For Ecstasy Possession

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of the sheriff's department's post to share their reactions to the reality star's arrest.

Many expressed shock over the news, with one commenting: "This was not on my 2024 bingo card."

"Tammy!! Girl, come get your sister!" another wrote, referring to Slaton's sister and "1000-lb Sisters" co-star Tammy.

A third user joked, "I'm finna go bail her out. How much is it[?]"

Slaton's arrest comes several months after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Michael Halterman, The U.S. Sun reported.

Slaton accused Halterman of violent behavior toward their two children, Gage and Glenn, but later dropped the domestic violence charges.

The exes fought in court for the custody of their children before eventually agreeing to 70-30 shared custody, according to Slaton.

"Michael and me are sharing custody. I get the boys 70% of the time, Michael gets 'em 30," Slaton said in a February episode of "1000-lb Sisters," adding that she also kept the house.

Slaton also opened up about the toll the divorce battle took on her physical and mental health.

"Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I'm seeking help for," she shared.

Since their split, Slaton has dated a few men and introduced them to fans, but it is unclear how she's connected to Lovvorn.