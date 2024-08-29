Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are saying goodbye to their marital home in Beverly Hills amid their divorce.

On Thursday, a U-Haul truck was seen outside the Crestview Manor estate Lopez and Affleck bought for a reported $60.85 million just last summer.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail also showed a red pickup truck packed with large cardboard boxes parked outside the property.

It is unclear whose belongings were in the truck and whether items were being moved in or out.

The actor and the singer quietly put up their shared home for sale back in May before publicly listing it for $68 million in July.

The mansion, which boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, has not yet found a buyer.

The property's other amenities include a gym, bar, sports lounge, boxing ring, basketball and pickleball courts, zero-edge pool and a garage that can house 12 cars.

The mansion spans 46,000 square feet and sits on a five-acre lot.

Affleck reportedly moved his belongings out of the residence while Lopez was enjoying a solo vacation in Europe in June.

The Oscar winner has since bought a new mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for a reported $20.5 million.

Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" singer has been house-hunting since May.

She was seen touring two Beverly Hills properties, a $22.9 million house and a $68 million mansion, earlier this month.

An unnamed insider told People earlier this week that Lopez no longer feels comfortable living in her and Affleck's shared home.

"She and Ben bought the house for the whole family," the source said. "It's way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well."

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage.

She indicated in the documents that they've been separated since April 26 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

TMZ reported that the former couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and during a larger event in Georgia a little over a month later.

Affleck and Lopez are expected to hash out an agreement on how they split their individual earnings and assets they bought during the duration of their union -- which include their shared Beverly Hills mansion.