Ben Affleck is reportedly not happy about the romance rumors linking him to Kick Kennedy amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck is "angry" and "annoyed" by the persistent rumors that he moved on from Lopez with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, TMZ reported, citing unnamed insiders.

According to the sources, Affleck was reportedly baffled by the claims that he and Kick are lovers or even friends.

Shortly after Lopez filed to end their two-year marriage on Aug. 20, Page Six reported that her estranged husband was recently spotted hanging out with Kick at several hotspots in Los Angeles, though no photos of them together were provided.

Multiple anonymous insiders then told People that the pair "have been spending time together" and that "Kick's celeb crush has always been Ben."

However, Affleck's representative soon shut down the dating rumors, telling People, "There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other."

Kick has also told her social circle that she is "definitely not dating" the Oscar-winning filmmaker, according to TMZ.

The dating rumors -- and his denial -- surfaced as Affleck continues to hash out a divorce settlement with Lopez.

The estranged husband and wife reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies last year.

This means that all individual and joint earnings and assets acquired during their two-year marriage are considered community property and will therefore be divided equally.

The lack of prenup also means that Affleck and Lopez's divorce "has the potential to get ugly," an anonymous source told People this week.

The insider said the "Hustlers" actress and the "Argo" director are currently in mediation with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Sharing an update on the exes' ongoing divorce negotiations, the source added, "There are some sticking points over financials."

The "financials" involved in the split are massive, given that Lopez and Affleck bought a Beverly Hills mansion for over $60 million last year.

Both stars are also said to have earned tens of millions of dollars from films and endorsements.

Affleck also founded his production company with pal Matt Damon, Artists Equity, in November 2022, while Lopez launched her alcohol venture, Delola, in 2023.

Affleck and Lopez have kept mum on their divorce so far, but the "Jenny From the Block" singer has since returned to social media and shared some cryptic quotes like "everything is unfolding in divine order."