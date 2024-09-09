Angelina Jolie and her son Pax walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just two months after his horrific e-bike accident.

The 20-year-old attended the premiere of 'Without Blood' on Sunday, revealing a noticeable scar on his forehead from the crash. He also sported an arm cast on his right arm, which could be seen peeking out from under his suit sleeve. Despite his injuries, Pax smiled alongside his mother while posing for photographers.

Pax's injuries date back to July when he was hospitalized after slamming his e-bike into the back of a car. Described as suffering from "complex trauma," Pax's condition concerned those closest to him.

Jolie, 49, was by his side during the recovery process.

A source told 'Page Six' that Pax's friends began to worry about his "reckless" riding habits, especially since he often refused to wear a helmet. "His friends are concerned about him," the insider said. "He's being reckless."

In addition to the e-bike incident, Pax had been involved in a separate car accident in May, when his Tesla collided with a parked truck in Hollywood. He wasn't injured and was issued a warning.

At the 'Without Blood' premiere, Jolie matched her son's sleek look, wearing a black gown and gloves. She later told 'Entertainment Tonight' that she was "very happy" Pax was healthy and on the mend.

Pax, along with his older brother Maddox, 23, worked with Jolie on 'Without Blood' as assistant directors. The film's lead actress, Salma Hayek, praised the siblings, noting that they earned the respect of the crew and took their roles seriously.