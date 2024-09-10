An autopsy report concluded that 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Keke Jabbar died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

She was 42.

Jabbar, who appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series, died at her home in July, according to 'TMZ.' Her death was initially announced by YouTuber Marcella Speaks.

A medical examiner in Alabama reported that the reality TV star had 64% carboxyhemoglobin in her blood. The toxic substance is created when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin.

"Carboxyhemoglobin is the complex formed within red blood cells when hemoglobin is exposed to carbon monoxide, subsequently binding to hemoglobin with an affinity 200 times that of oxygen," the National Institutes of Health says. "Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas," and can be fatal for human beings.

Non-smokers usually have levels that are at or under 2% in their blood. For smokers, levels are slightly higher, coming in, on average, at or around 5%. Jabbar's blood percentage was significantly above average.

Oxycodone and oxymorphone — a drug used to treat moderate to severe pain, were also found in the author's bloodstream. However, the medical examiner reported that it was decidedly the carbon monoxide that led to her death.

In a family statement, according to the 'New York Post,' Jabbar's family revealed she "passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love... She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter."

"She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss," the statement added, signed "The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family."

Jabbar was a professor of English at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. She was also a writer and editor. She's survived by her husband, Ameen Jabbar, her three children, and her parents.