Usher Raymond is speaking out about his relationship with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

Usher recently sat down with Audible's new Words + Music series The Last Showman, where he described how after they got to know each other, "at some point I wanted to share with the public what I had found."

"I had my share of flings and wild experiences with women that orbited my world, but every serious relationship I'd had up until that point, I didn't know what it was like to be hounded by paparazzi whenever they left my house," the "U Got it Bad" crooner recalled. "And then, I met Rozonda."

He added how after they "spent time together," he experienced "This new feeling, it was something I appreciated. I was very proud of us and wanted the world to see the love blossoming between us."

But sharing their romance with the world came with a price, as "People had theories. Rumors were running fast and furiously."

"Everyone was in search of answers, and we were right at the cusp of seeing celebrity culture shift into something more invasive, more sinister," he added.

In February 2024, Usher also shed light on his heartbreak from a declined marriage proposal to Chilli.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the "Confessions" singer revealed how he "wanted to marry" the TLC group member while they dated from 2001 to 2004.

"I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn't work for me," Usher said. "We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn't be. She didn't believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was."

"I wanted to marry her," he said. "I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up."

While Usher and Chilli never rekindled a serious romance, Chilli revealed to the same outlet in 2023 that their relationship remained on and off after 2004. Their connections occurred during periods when they were not involved with other partners. Chilli expressed that Usher recognized the need to adhere to specific behaviors with her, but unfortunately, he felt he "couldn't" meet those expectations.

Usher emphasized that they remained on amicable terms, describing their post-breakup relationship as "cool."

"We were cool with each other, but I was very careful with that," he told PEOPLE. "I really did love that girl, and I was like, 'I don't want to play with you.' Like, 'I can't give you what I gave you. I did everything that I thought you would've wanted me to do, but I guess my good wasn't great enough.' " His album, Confessions, also sparked rumors of infidelity after his single "Burn" recalled a man having a baby from an affair.

Two decades after their 2004 split, both Usher and Chilli have ventured into new romantic chapters.

Usher married Tameka Foster and became a father to two now-teenage sons. After divorcing Foster, he entered a union with Grace Harry, whom he divorced in 2018. The "Coming Home" singer jumped the broom for the third time with Jennifer Goicoechea. The couple now share two children.

Chilli has since moved on with actor Matthew Lawrence.

The "Waterfalls" singer and the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor reportedly began dating after the latter's divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke in 2022.

"To this day, we have not had one argument. I'm like, 'Matthew, it's gonna happen one day, 'cause we're going to be together forever,'" Chilli told PEOPLE one year into their relationship.

"...I've never experienced anything like this."