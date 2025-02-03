Tom Holland enjoyed quality family time with Zendaya and her family at a recent party.

In a video shared by Complex on Monday, Feb. 3, Zendaya threw up a peace-sign to the camera while attending what looks like a family function. Seconds later, an unidentified man said, "Hold up, let me get Spider-Man," referring to Holland.

Zendaya took Tom Holland to a family party and they called him Spider-Man.



“Lemme get Spider-Man.” 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/hReAZDSE0S — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 3, 2025

The camera switches to Holland, dressed in all black, making his way through the crowd and sitting down on a couch.

"The real Spider-Man. Facts," text on the screen read, as Holland, 28, held a baby asking, "How old is he?"

Later in the video, Holland can be seen dancing, jamming along to music, and videoing Zendaya who was dancing to Ray Charles' song "Night & Day."

In January, Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shed light on his son's engagement to Zendaya following the actress' eye-catching appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The 28-year-old sparked engagement rumors after debuting a stunning 5-carat diamond ring. Dominic confirmed the news in a recent Patreon post.

"He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose," Dominic explained, per E! News, adding that his son had planned every detail. "Tom had everything planned out. When, where, how, what to say, what to wear..."

However, Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, told the Daily Mail that Holland asking for his blessing was "a bunch of crap."

Aside from their engagement, the pair also got matching tattoos to signify their love.

Fans first noticed Zendaya's small "T" tattoo at the Golden Globes, sparking speculation about its meaning. The celebrity pair visited the Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts, ENSTARZ previously reported, the day before Thanksgiving, where they each got their discreet tattoos.

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

Zendaya's "T" is paired with a matching "Z" on Tom's ribcage, per TMZ. The tattoos, of course, represent their initials, making their bond even more special.