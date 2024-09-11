Jermaine Dupri recalled how he took Bow Wow to a strip club at the age of 12, and fans are calling him out.

This news came from an Instagram Live video where the music producer recalled spending time with the young Bow Wow, according to 'Atlanta Black Star.'

"He was too young to come with us... I told him, 'Stay here, play video games, don't mess up the studio.' This [boy] made a fuss... he just wanted to sit in the truck."

When they arrived at the strip club, Dupri, 51, instructed Bow Wow to wait in the truck while the rest of the group went in. Yet, this did not stop the young rapper. When Dupri came back from the bathroom, he saw that strippers had come outside and were dancing for Bow Wow.

"[He] was sitting in the truck... And [he] has been scarred ever since," Dupri remembered.

Both Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, laughed at the recollection of this night, but the internet didn't seem amused.

One commenter criticized, "So I see young boys & men being exposed to sexµal things at a young age is funny. We have got to do better smh." Another wrote, "Would you look at that. Jermaine is just as trashy as all the others."

Dupri and Bow Wow, 37, had been feuding for several years.

During a 2023 episode of 'The Breakfast Club,' the record executive shared his thoughts on his young protégé's behavior.

"Bow Wow is in that space where he has to deal with you guys [the fans]... this pressure might compel Bow to distance himself from the person who launched his career," he said. The two put their differences to rest last year in May. The reconciliation took place at Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.

Bow Wow was signed to Dupri's record label, So So Def Recordings, at age 11 after being discovered by Snoop Dogg in 1993 at 6 years old. The Columbus, Ohio, native quickly rose to fame with hits like "Bounce With Me" and "Bow Wow (That's My Name)."

His debut album, 'Beware of Dog,' achieved double platinum status.