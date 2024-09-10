Tory Lanez is facing an additional hardship while behind bars, but has managed to channel his energy in a productive way.

The rapper responded in an open letter to fans after 'TMZ' reported his cell was raided, resulting in the confiscation of his recording equipment — the same equipment he used to produce 'The Prison Tapes.'

The Canadian rapper released a statement on social media Tuesday, where he claimed the highly-anticipated tapes will be "discontinued until further notice." The "Traphouse" rapper believes the motive behind the confiscation is more concerning.

Lanez — real name Daystar Peterson — says it's important that fans know the "crooked" activity that's been happening regarding the disappointing matter.

"My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison or because I created 'The Prison Tapes'. I was shut down because the 'HIGHER UPS' figured out what I was really dealing with," the 'Say It' musician wrote.

The 32-year-old explained that throughout his time behind bars, he's witnessed Black inmates and other minorities receive cruel, illegal, and unfair punishment and treatment. Lanez says he asked God to reveal His purpose in him before deciding to donate the proceeds from his music to help give his fellow inmates "a once in a lifetime" chance to reunite with their families.

"Since the month of July, I've afforded legal representation for 472 inmates and actively reopened 476 cases. With the help of legal firm 'UNITE THE PEOPLE', so many inmates will be returned to their families and loved ones," he wrote. "I'm naming this 'The Hands of God Project'."

He continued: "Lastly, they know I'm a threat and they don't want me saying or doing this so if ANYTHING happens to me, just know I went out in the blaze of glory trying to revolutionize the end of a mass incarceration era on our people."

The post, which the rapper captioned, "Message to the Umbrellas," received over 150K likes in less than an hour. "Reading this hurt but inspired me man. Don't let up Tory," a supportive fan penned. "Free the GOAT!!!" a second replied. "ROC Nation working their hardest to bring you down," a third poked.

Lanez was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023 after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete.

The rapper started 'The Prison Tapes' from behind cell bars, noting that nobody could lock down his "spirit, ambition, soul, passion, or his destiny."