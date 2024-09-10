Taylor Swift fans are coming to her defense as the singer faces backlash over her friendship with Brittany Mahomes.

On Tuesday, Swifties got the hashtag "#WeLoveYouTaylor" to trend on X, formerly Twitter, by tweeting sweet and supportive messages about the pop superstar ahead of an alleged boycott.

Rumors had surfaced that Swift may have distanced herself from Patrick Mahomes' wife after Brittany seemingly supported former President Donald Trump and the Republican presidential candidate thanked her for defending him.

However, on Sunday, Swift signaled that there was no bad blood between her and Brittany at the U.S. Open, where the singer was photographed smiling with and hugging her pal.

Swift's interaction with Brittany sparked immediate backlash on social media.

Some users -- including a number of Swifties -- called for a boycott of Swift's music and social media pages in protest of her close friendship with an alleged Trump supporter.

They launched a movement called "the Swiftie Blackout," which calls for her fans to unfollow her on all social media platforms and stop listening to her music for 24 hours on Thursday -- the day the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will be held.

"This is only a warning to show Taylor how many she hurt and what she could lose if she keeps going this privileged route," the description of the supposed boycott read.

However, other fans of Swift began posting tweets using the hashtag "#WeLoveYouTaylor" to express their support for Swift and "stop the hate" against her.

"Hey guys! If you're a taywarrior [please] like and [retweet] this and spread this around! Let's get this trending #WeLoveYouTaylor," one fan wrote on X.

Hey guys! If you're a taywarrior pls like and rt this and spread this around! Let's get this trending#WeLoveYouTaylor pic.twitter.com/XrdJNVGkFW — Lucie⸆⸉ (@SwiftieCakez) September 10, 2024

A second user tweeted: "I am a normal person and I don't think you greeting your boyfriend's coworkers wife is an endorsement of any political figure. If you agree with me trend #WeLoveYouTaylor."

"HEY TAYLOR! just a reminder that we LOVE YOU SO SO SO MUCH," another fan wrote alongside a photo and video from what appeared to be an "Eras Tour" concert.

She continued, "You have no idea how much you help us with your music and your words, at the eras tour I experienced for the first time pure happiness! our precious star #WeLoveYouTaylor."

Swift has not publicly endorsed a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

However, she previously endorsed Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden in 2020.