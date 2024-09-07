Fans are questioning Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship status after the two sat apart at the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener on Thursday.

Swift and Mahomes watched the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20, from different suites at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, TMZ reported.

This marked a stark difference from the last NFL season, where the pop superstar and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife were spotted watching multiple Chiefs games together.

After she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023, Swift appeared to add Brittany to her girl squad.

Brittany joined Swift and her other famous pals, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, for girls' night in November 2023.

Swift and Brittany were also spotted enjoying a few WAGS (meaning wives and girlfriends of the players) outings alongside Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, the wives of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and former quarterback Shane Buechele, when the singer was in between "Eras Tour" shows in November and January.

However, Brittany recently raised eyebrows after she reportedly "liked" an Instagram post and comment that supported Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Brittany has not officially endorsed any candidate in the 2024 presidential election, but her alleged support caught the attention of Trump, who publicly thanked her for "strongly defending" him.

Brittany's social media activity quickly led to questions about whether it would cause bad blood between her and Swift.

Swift has not endorsed any candidate for the upcoming election either, but she expressed support for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Swift and Brittany sitting apart at Thursday's Chiefs game left some users on X, formerly Twitter, convinced that the latter's politics may have driven a wedge between them.

"Taylor wants nothing to do with MAGA girl and I couldn't be more proud of her," an X user commented.

"Brittany endorsed Trump so I'm sure Taylor's PR told her 'no mas,'" a second person suggested.

A third comment claimed, "Politics can do that."

However, others pointed out that this was not proof that the pair are no longer friends.

"It's just for show," one user speculated. "They probably kicked right after the game."

"Y'all are really stretching here," another wrote.

"Their relationships are just fine. [They have two] huge entourages so they needed [two] suites," a third user suggested.

An unnamed insider also told the Daily Mail that there is no truth to the feud rumors.

The source claimed the two "hung out together after the game and are still friends despite reports suggesting that there was bad blood over Brittany's support of Trump."

According to the insider, Swift and Brittany sat in different suites because the singer wanted to spend time with Kelce's mom.